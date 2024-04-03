Golden Nuggets: How we feeling about the safety position headed into 2024?

“Yates told Maiocco that Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan and Penn State edge rushers Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac also were under consideration. Yates believes Trent Williams’ unknown NFL future could present an opportunity for Morgan, who he sees being a “true left tackle” or guard in the NFL.

Yates also applauded Robinson’s speed, stating the 21-year-old “definitely” has the quickest first step in his draft class among all pass rushers. Robinson’s production, however, is where Yates sees a big question mark, given that he had just six sacks in more than two years.

“That’s the question,” Yates told Maiocco. “Why didn’t it come together in the sack department at the college level and will it come together at the pro level?”.......This is where Yates believes they could address the nickelback, cornerback or wide receiver position.

“I think the corner spot, it’s prime for a run right there,” Yates said. “There’s actually a large cluster of guys who could be in that third- or fourth-round range, depending on what you’re looking for. ...

“I think the cornerback depth in this class is better than maybe some people are giving credit for.”

One that stood out to Yates is Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristill, who he referred to as a “jack of all trades” guy who played some of his best football in the team’s biggest moments. He also described him as tough, physical and a great tackler.

The same goes for the wide receiver room, Yates believes.”

“The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing safety Julian Blackmon, who visited with the San Francisco 49ers on March 21. The team reportedly remained interested in the veteran defender, but wasn’t eager to sign him to a contract.”

“That is to say each player was selected based on which player has the best odds to go to a team. It’s a fun process, but the 49ers pick for it comes with a pretty sizable flaw.

Menon’s mock sends Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey to the 49ers because “it seems like the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are moving further apart in contract negotiations with each passing day.”