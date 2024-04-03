Charles Omenihu wanted to show the 49ers why not paying him was a ‘horrible decision’

Former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu turned a season and a half under Kris Kocurek and alongside Nick Bosa into a two-year, $16 million contract. But in early August 2023, Omenihu was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being arrested in January for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Omenihu played into the playoffs until suffering a season-ending injury six snaps into the AFC Championship game. Omenihu walked through the emotions of missing the Super Bowl against the team that did not pay him in free agency to Kay Adams on the Up and Up show:

“I think pre-game was the worst: pre-game and kickoff. Just seeing everybody warming up. I could feel the atmosphere of being at the Super Bowl. But then you’re on the sideline with nothing around. That was the worst of it all. I was just telling myself, ‘Hopefully, you will be back here and playing.’ It wasn’t good. It wasn’t a good feeling at all. I wanted to play so bad. Especially being my former team last year. I felt like this was my opportunity to show y’all like, ‘You didn’t want to pay me.’ Y’all let me go. This is kinda like my opportunity to show y’all that was a horrible decision. And the fact that I wasn’t able to do that against them. I have got over it now, but at the time, it very much ate at me. I was our schedule came out, though, and we do have them on the schedule next year. I’m hoping it’s around the time I will be back. I really, really want to be available for that game.”

NFL Network recently released the top “revenge” games in 2024, and the 49ers were listed twice. As you might expect, one of those games was against the Kansas City Chiefs:

It’ll be the main event: a championship rematch from last season. It would be cool if the 49ers could have the Chiefs put the Lombardi Trophy on the line in this rematch, but they will just have to settle for a regular-season victory for now. We recently had WWE Superstar Bayley on NFL Total Access, and I asked her if the Chiefs, who’ve won three titles in five seasons, have come full circle to become the heels (bad guys) of the NFL. I think she agreed. But given that San Francisco has lost two Super Bowls to Kansas City in that span, it’s clear this is very personal for 49ers faithful.

The Chiefs have the 49ers number. There’s no way around it. But it is a bit odd for Omenihu not to understand the business aspect, especially when you factor in his arrest.