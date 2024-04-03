Why the Stefon Diggs blockbuster trade isn’t apples-to-apples to Brandon Aiyuk’s extension

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans made a rare early April trade Wednesday morning. In exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, the Bills sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Houston.

If your initial reaction was, “Yeah, no way the San Francisco 49ers are trading away Brandon Aiyuk if that’s the asking price, then you were not alone. But the two situations couldn’t be more different.

On one side, we have Stefon Diggs, a seasoned player who will turn 31 in the middle of the 2024 season and was drafted in 2015. On the other side, we have Brandon Aiyuk, a promising talent, who is entering his fifth season and recently celebrated his 26th birthday. This starkage and experience gap could significantly impact their performance and value.

Both players are in a crucial phase of their careers, with their contracts up for negotiation. Diggs has a potential out in his deal after 2024, but one player is ascending while the other, based on history, is likely to begin his initial decline. If Diggs has a relatively down season, he may not justify the $18-19 million he’s making this year.

But DeMeco Ryans is getting an established wideout for his second-year quarterback and taking the onus off a pair of young wide receivers. Diggs comes with plenty of value — just not as much as Aiyuk.

It makes you wonder what teams would offer the 49ers for Aiyuk if the going price for a player of Diggs’ caliber was a future second-round pick that included Day 3 picks to offset the cost. I’d still guess a first-rounder.

Houston is paying for what Diggs did last season. If another team were to do the same for Aiyuk, he’s undoubtedly worth a first-rounder and then some. Looking at ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics, no player was more successful overall than Aiyuk. That’s not a player you trade away.