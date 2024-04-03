Lions match 49ers three-year, $12 million offer sheet to Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions have matched the San Francisco 49ers’ offer sheet of three years and $12 million dollars, which included six million dollars guaranteed, for restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright, per Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.

Wright is the second player the 49ers attempted to sign, who eventually ended up with a different team. Linebacker Eric Kendricks intended to sign with the team before bolting for the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason.

With the loss of Charlie Woerner to the Atlanta Falcons, the team seems intent on filling the TE2 role in the draft after missing out on Wright. Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis are in the fold, but Latu essentially was a redshirt with a season-ending injury, and Willis played minimal snaps.

The 49ers are telling us they’re skeptical of Latu or Willis taking the second-year jump, enough to the point where they’re willing to pay another tight end three times their salary. Latu and Willis are both under 245 pounds. Wright is listed at 259 pounds. That’s what the 49ers are looking for.

Day 3 of the draft is where the 49ers can find a blocking tight end to fill Woerner’s role. The bright side of the Lions matching Wright’s offer sheet is the intended money is now free for additional moves or draft picks.