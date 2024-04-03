Report: 49ers sign former Packers RB Patrick Taylor to one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers are telling us about their plans on offense based on their recent moves. The idea to bring in tight end Brock Wright was centered around excelling in 12 personnel.

For that to work, you have to block. You have to block if you want to send Christian McCaffrey on a route. One way to do that is by having another one of your eligible receivers stay in. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor to a one-year deal. Taylor was not tendered by the Packers as a restricted free agent.

Taylor was a special-teamer for Green Bay, but he was also known as a pass protector. That was his calling card when it came to getting on the field. That’s the reason Jordan Mason can’t stay on the field. Mason and Elijah Mitchell are also entering the final year of their contracts.

Green Bay would use Taylor to chip defensive ends. Matt LaFleur put him on the field in the first series of the playoff game this past year against the 49ers for pass-protection purposes. Taylor has the trust of his coach.

Taylor has appeared in 34 games over his career, all with the Packers, appearing in nearly as many special teams snaps (276) as offensive ones (322). As a back, Taylor has recorded 261 rushing yards and one touchdown on 65 carries (4.0 yards per attempt). He has also hauled in 14 receptions (20 targets) for 69 yards.

Taylor joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis prior to the 2020 season but never reached the active roster in his first year as a pro. The following season, though, he joined the Packers practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

Over the past three seasons, Taylor has oscillated between the Packers roster and practice squad several times, briefly joining the Patriots practice squad last season before he was reacquired by Green Bay.