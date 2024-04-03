One decision the 49ers may regret this offseason

The San Francisco 49ers touched a number of bases this offseason, looking to fill depth across the board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, where they’re primed to go best player available from the first round onwards.

However, while they made moves at a number of needs, the 49ers elected not to touch a position that had a number of valuable free agents: center.

Instead, San Francisco shelled out deals at defensive line, cornerback, linebacker, and other positions, looking to secure depth for the 2024 season.

Should the 49ers have made a move at center, considering the middling play that starter Jake Brendel has provided over the last two seasons?

Potential options

While free agency usually is a place where players see an additional bump in salary, making it tough for value signings, center isn't one of the more valued positions in football when it comes to average annual value.

On top of that, there were a number of starting-caliber options that ultimately got good deals from teams, be it for one year or multiple seasons.

Lloyd Cushenberry led the way, earning a four-year, $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans, while Tyler Biadasz followed suit, receiving a three-year, $29 million contract from the Washington Commanders.

Cushenberry’s price might've been too far out of San Francisco’s range, but Biadasz’s deal could've been achievable, although the desire to pair up with head coach Dan Quinn made sense.

Elsewhere, quality center Andre James re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $24 million deal.

But, behind the top three, there were a number of starting-caliber players who switched teams, starting with Aaron Brewer, who went to the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $21 million deal, with over $13 million guaranteed.

Brewer’s athleticism and ability to reach the second level would've been valuable with the 49ers, as would his experience, which has been a key aspect for 49ers centers in the Kyle Shanahan era.

Coleman Shelton and Evan Brown both signed one-year deals for cheap this offseason, with the former having guard/center versatility, which the 49ers have coveted with some of their players.

Still available

One of the more intriguing aspects about free agency currently is the number of players still unsigned at center, headlined by Connor Williams, who turned his career around with the Miami Dolphins, and could easily start for the 49ers if they signed him.

Now, that move would likely occur later in the offseason if it happened, as Williams is recovering from a torn ACL, while also dealing with a two-game suspension to begin the year.

Williams is arguably the best-available center this offseason, and will be just 27 next year.

However, this marks the second consecutive offseason where the 49ers had a chance to upgrade off Jake Brendel, but failed to do so.

Last offseason, there were a number of quality options, including Minnesota’s Garrett Bradbury, but the majority returned back to their original teams.

Now, the 49ers are set to enter 2024 with Brendel manning the center spot again. Brendel isn’t a bad player, but San Francisco had opportunities to upgrade with veteran options and elected against it, which could be a decision they end up regretting, given the importance of the position in this offense.

They could very well select a player at the position in the draft or still target Williams later in free agency, but San Francisco is currently left with the same starting offensive line they had a season ago.

Will that be good enough for them to achieve the goals they want in 2024?