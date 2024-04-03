Former 49ers DE Randy Gregory signs with the Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers wanted to add a veteran pass rusher this past season, so they traded for Randy Gregory. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the 49ers felt that his skill set was worth a late Day 3 pick.

Gregory finished the season with 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits with the Niners. It’s not fair to call him a disappointment when you factor in what the team gave up for him, but Gregory didn’t put the defensive line over the top.

Gregory, an unrestricted free agent, signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday afternoon. It’s worth mentioning that Gregory signing a deal with the Bucs does not impact the 49ers comp pick formula, so there’s no benefit to the team, no matter how large Gregory’s deal is.

It’s also evident that the team was ready to move onfrom Gregory and Chase Young based on their early activity during free agency and the signings of Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos.