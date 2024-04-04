Golden Nuggets: The Brock^2 dream is no more

““He’s extremely intelligent,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Taylor in 2021. “You should see his notebook, it’s as good as some of our quarterbacks’. He does such a great job and he’s really in tuned to what we’re trying to get accomplished and the why’s behind it.”

“The Lions will pick up the three-year, $12 million contract that the 49ers negotiated with Wright.”

“The deal above scraps the 49ers’ existing 2024 agreement with Aiyuk and adds four seasons beyond that. It’s a year longer than Samuel’s contract (three new seasons) and a year shorter than Bosa’s (five new seasons). It’s worth $128.5 million over those five seasons — or $25.7 million per year. That’d put Aiyuk in the top five of APY for receivers, even if he doesn’t match the possibly record-breaking contract Jefferson is expected to sign this offseason.”

“I’m just trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk told Sharpe and Ochocinco. “I felt like this season playing football I figured out who I was as a person, as a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization and just the value I hold when I walk in that building ... We have professionals working on both sides. Hopefully we can come to a professional agreement and continue to play professional football.”

A deal of the magnitude Aiyuk desires is never easy. The 49ers clearly want to keep him and, it seems, Aiyuk wants to stay. Could that change? Sure, but only if the Niners are blown away by a trade offer and/or Aiyuk’s demands far exceed what they’d be willing to pay.”

“Vaki played both directions for the Utes and posted 317 rushing yards, 223 receiving yards and five total touchdowns as a running back last season. He also contributed 92 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception and six pass breakups as a safety. His defensive contributions came across 26 games in two seasons, while his offensive stats were all accumulated in the 2023 campaign.”