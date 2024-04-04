One NFL Executive believes the 49ers need to pay Brandon Aiyuk before the ‘price goes up’

There are several angles involving the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk's potential (expected) contract extension. One of them is getting out ahead of the deals of Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Tee Higgins, as those contracts figure to reset the market.

Looking back, the 49ers have shown a strategic approach to contract extensions, often finalizing them closer to August rather than May. This was the case with Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, and George Kittle. In fact, Nick Bosa’s record-breaking extension wasn’t announced until September.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando spoke with an NFL executive who factored in the strength of the NFL Draft at wide receiver and how that could influence the 49ers’ decision to extend Aiyuk:

Aiyuk is so integral to what they do, more so than Deebo Samuel is, that I’d try to get something done with him before Justin Jefferson and these other receivers get deals and the price goes up. Because this is a deep receiver draft, they may try to do it in reverse. If there is something they can get done from a draft standpoint, then it could be moving Aiyuk or knowing their feet are to the fire and they have to extend him.

Aiyuk is currently slated to play on his fifth-year option in 2024, which is worth $14.1 million. Spotrac has a market value of $24 million for Aiyuk.

While this is a deep draft class for wideouts, few would provide the impact of Aiyuk, even if they come at a fraction of the cost. The decision the 49ers would weigh is whether they can use that money elsewhere to help make up for not having a star like Aiyuk.