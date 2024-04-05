Golden Nuggets: 20 sleeps until the NFL Draft

“All three have imperfections. Mims and Guyton haven’t played much, with Mims limited to eight starts over the last two seasons and Guyton having started 14 games for the Sooners. Morgan isn’t as physically gifted as the other two — some think he’s best as a guard — and of that trio, he’s the most likely to be available at pick No. 31.

Most agree that Mims is the top prospect of that group due to his combination of size — 6-foot-8 with 36 1/8-inch arms — and quick feet. He also weighs 340 pounds, which is heftier than even Williams. (His shoe size is bigger, too: size 17 versus size 14 for Williams.)

Williams’ presence, of course, is a large part of why Mims would be a good pick.

Mims certainly could compete with Colton McKivitz at right tackle as a rookie. But he wouldn’t have to be thrown into the fire right away like he might if another team took him. He also could spend his rookie season apprenticing behind the best left tackle in the game.”

“I want to get into the paint every single time,” Sinnott said at the combine. “If I have to run through a guy, if I have to jump over a guy, if I have to make a dude miss, every single time I touch the ball, I want to extend that play for my team and give myself the best position to get into the end zone.”

Sinnott declared for the 2024 NFL Draft following a season in which he caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. In his first two seasons of college, he rarely saw any passes come his way and was used primarily as a blocker.

Sinnott was a standout hockey player through high school and credits the discipline for being able to stay on his feet for yards after the catch.

“You’re skating around on a little thin blade,” he said. “So being able to take hits and keep your feet and stay on your edges has really helped me with my contact balance, for sure. It’s a lot easier to stay up when you have a full foot underneath you.”

Sinnott could be available when the 49ers have scheduled draft picks at the ends of the third and fourth rounds. The 49ers have one third-round pick (No. 94 overall), and three picks in the fourth round (Nos. 124, 132, 135).”

“But they might also need to take another swing in this month’s NFL draft to cover themselves in case Kittle is a lot closer to the end of tenure than the beginning.”

“One of the highlights of [CB Andru] Phillips’ week in Mobile was a rep in which he was able to shut down Georgia’s star receiver Ladd McConkey with physical coverage.”