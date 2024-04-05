49ers Mock Draft 1.0: Build for the present or the future?

The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial draft ahead of them later this month as they look to retool in hopes of returning to the Super Bowl next season after falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

After free agency, the 49ers are primed to go best player available, even in the earlier rounds, as they have a number of options at their disposal.

Several NFL Draft pundits have released mock drafts, projecting who they believe the 49ers should take, so I decided to do a mock draft, making a trade along the way.

You can watch the video version above, while the audio is shared below.

Round 1, Pick 31: OT Jordan Morgan

A player who has been mocked to the 49ers a few times this offseason, Jordan Morgan would be an intriguing pickup for San Francisco in the first round, who are looking to draft an offensive tackle, which could become a need in the near future.

At No. 31, I had several options on the table, such as Jackson Powers-Johnson and Adonai Mitchell, that I felt wouldn’t realistically be there at the spot, which is why I passed on them in the draft.

Of the remaining options, Duke’s Graham Barton and Arizona’s Jordan Morgan stood out to me. Both are good prospects in their own right, but the former likely is an interior offensive lineman at the next level, with teams even trying him out at center.

Morgan has 32 7/8’’ arms, which could be a concern for a tackle, but it feels that he carried himself well at the position at Arizona, and at least provides tackle/guard flexibility.

Given the importance of the position, I selected Morgan over Barton, as he could be a starting guard or tackle, depending on what the 49ers need.

Round 2, Pick 63: TE Jatavion Sanders

Round 2 is really where things get interesting, as there were a number of quality options across the board at several positions, prompting me to purely go with what I felt was the best player available.

Defensive line particularly stood out, but I felt there could be value had at the position later in the draft, while tight end Jatavion Sanders was still there for the taking.

Sanders’s range in the draft feels like a lock to be inside the Top 75, and the 49ers have long searched for a No. 2 tight end, even recently attempting to sign Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright.

With Sanders, the 49ers get a cheap, younger player who possesses high receiving upside and allows San Francisco to involve more sets with two tight ends, presenting even more mismatches for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

San Francisco did restructure George Kittle’s contract, making it likelier that he finishes out his contract with the team, but adding a tight end is still not out of the question, as the team doesn't seem overly confident in 2023 third-round pick Cameron Latu.

Sanders has the chance to be the best tight end in the class, and his potential is worth a selection here in the second round.

Round 3, Pick 94: CB Mike Sainristil

At this selection, I was initially eyeing a trade-up for one of my top receivers projected to go in the third round, with two still remaining on the board: Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, and Washington’s Jalen McMillan.

However, after failing to execute a trade, I settled for best player available at the 49ers’ actual draft spot, which was Michigan’s Mike Sainristil.

The 49ers are looking for a third cornerback and Sainristil has the potential to be the best nickel cornerback in this draft.

The corner class is weaker than usual this year, but the nickel class is fairly strong, with many projected to go within Round 2 to Round 4.

With Sainristil in the fold, the 49ers can have a competition on the outside and the inside, moving Deommodore Lenoir wherever to get the top three corners on the field.

Round 4, Pick 107 (Trade): S Jaden Hicks

San Francisco receives: Round 4, Pick 107

New York receives: Round 4, Pick 132, Round 4, Pick 135

At the end of the third round, I also had interest in two safeties: USC’s Calen Bullock and Washington State’s Jaden Hicks.

I decided to go with Sainristil in the third round and trade up once one of those safeties went off the board. With Bullock going first, I found a logical trade partner, the New York Giants, who didn’t have many Day 3 selections to execute a move up.

Hicks is an aggressive downhill safety who plays very well near the line of scrimmage. The 49ers don’t really have safety depth with Tashaun Gipson not on the team, and they don’t tend to spend much at the position.

This is a pick for the future, as starter Talanoa Hufanga is slated to be a free agent after the 2024 season, and the 49ers may opt to not hand out another top-of-the-line extension, thus drafting Hicks to project one year into the future.

Hicks is instinctual and has a high ceiling, depending on how well his athleticism can translate to the next level. He’s a good Hufanga replacement in the future.

Round 4, Pick 124: WR Malik Washington

In executing a trade-up with the Giants for Hicks, I maintained my higher fourth-round pick, No. 124, which I used to take Virginia wideout Malik Washington.

Washington is an intriguing player, as he stands at just 5’8, but weighed in well at the combine at 191 pounds, while testing well across the board.

As a player, Washington fits the 49ers’ mold of a strong route-runner, being efficient with his touches in terms of yards per route run, while breaking a significant amount of tackles.

He would work well in space out of the slot, where the 49ers may need a replacement in 2025, as Jauan Jennings is a free agent.

Not only that, Washington could be a solid return man, as he manned that role at times last season, while potentially taking over the Ray-Ray McCloud role in the short term.

San Francisco needs to get cheaper at receiver. Washington is a part of that solution.

Round 5, Pick 176: DE Brennan Jackson

Taking my first defensive lineman in the fifth round may seem too late when regarding the 49ers, but Brennan Jackson is a solid pick in this range at the edge position.

Standing at 6’4, 265 pounds, Brennan had the production in 2023, recording 8.5 sacks at Washington State, and could play that versatile inside-outside role for the 49ers as a pass rusher.

Jackson tested well at the combine and has the requisite motor to play at the next level, with room for growth as he develops more pass-rushing moves.

The 49ers are always looking to add competition in the defensive line room. Jackson brings exactly that.

Round 6, Pick 211: LB Jordan Magee

The 49ers love fast, athletic linebackers, and Magee fits that mold to a tee, serving as one of the more underrated players at the position in the class.

Magee has an aggressive play style and tested really well at the combine, posting a 9.32 Raw Athletic Score (RAS). He may be a little smaller at 6’0, 228 pounds, but that is the type of linebacker that San Francisco usually goes for.

Yes, the 49ers drafted two linebackers in 2023, while bringing back Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles this offseason.

But, in a weaker draft class when it comes to depth, they should be more inclined to take shots on players that fit their style and Magee falls under that boat.

Round 6, Pick 215: WR Bub Means

I took a receiver earlier in the draft, but couldn’t pass up on Pitt’s Bub Means with my other sixth-round compensatory pick.

Means was a player on my list prior to the combine, as he presents good athleticism for his size, while also having return skills, filling a need for the 49ers.

At 6’1, 212 pounds, Means ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine, while testing well across the board, showcasing his high-end athleticism for a player of his frame.

Means’s acceleration is especially visible, and he can be a good separator at the top of his routes, while playing well against man coverage.

The 49ers need different types of receivers in their room and Means provides that, with the potential to grow into an outside receiver next season should Deebo Samuel be traded.

Round 7, Pick 251: C Kingsley Eguakun

At the end of the seventh round, I took a shot on Florida center Kingsley Eguakan, who stands out with his athleticism.

A bit undersized at 6’3, 305 pounds, Eguakan works best in a system like the 49ers’ where he can get out as a puller and move to the second level quickly in the run game with his athleticism.

He may struggle against bull rushes, but that’s been a theme for 49ers centers in general.

Likely needing an upgrade from Jake Brendel at some point, Eguakan is a shot in the dark to provide depth in the position, with the potential to develop into a starter at some point.