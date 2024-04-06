 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: 49ers invite Missouri State WR Terique Owens, son of Terrell Owens to local pro day

Could the son of TO put together the same decorated career?

By Patrick Holloway
Syndication: The News-Leader Andrew Jansen/News-Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The San Francisco 49ers are not through with Terique Owens.

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the 49ers have issued a local pro day invite to the former Missouri State wide receiver and son of Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens.

The 49ers were already in attendance at a pro day held at the University of Missouri. It was reported that Owens worked out and ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds with a vertical of 38.5 and a broad jump of 10-4. A question asked in the comments was when they attended, was were they looking to specifically see Owens, a few other Missouri State players along with Owens, or other players and Owens just happened to be in the building?

If it’s the latter, it’s a similar way that led to Dwight Clark getting drafted. Bill Walsh wanted to visit Clemson and take a look at quarterback Steve Fuller, Clark was walking out the door when the phone rang. Walsh said he needed a pass catcher. They worked out Fuller, and then Clark went with Walsh to watch tape—without Steve Fuller.

Getting a local invite may indicate the 49ers saw something in Owens that made them want another look. On the same token, we’ll see how much of a look they give. Tom Brady got invited to a similar pro day with the 49ers before the 2000 NFL Draft and you know how that went.

The 49ers local pro day is April 10.

