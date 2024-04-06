Report: 49ers invite Missouri State WR Terique Owens, son of Terrell Owens to local pro day

The San Francisco 49ers are not through with Terique Owens.

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the 49ers have issued a local pro day invite to the former Missouri State wide receiver and son of Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens.

The 49ers were already in attendance at a pro day held at the University of Missouri. It was reported that Owens worked out and ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds with a vertical of 38.5 and a broad jump of 10-4. A question asked in the comments was when they attended, was were they looking to specifically see Owens, a few other Missouri State players along with Owens, or other players and Owens just happened to be in the building?

If it’s the latter, it’s a similar way that led to Dwight Clark getting drafted. Bill Walsh wanted to visit Clemson and take a look at quarterback Steve Fuller, Clark was walking out the door when the phone rang. Walsh said he needed a pass catcher. They worked out Fuller, and then Clark went with Walsh to watch tape—without Steve Fuller.

Getting a local invite may indicate the 49ers saw something in Owens that made them want another look. On the same token, we’ll see how much of a look they give. Tom Brady got invited to a similar pro day with the 49ers before the 2000 NFL Draft and you know how that went.

The 49ers local pro day is April 10.