Golden Nuggets: Can confirm that Deebo and Fred are playing the right sport

“At least, I, and maybe I alone, cannot stop thinking about the fact that he punted a ball from right field, over a wall, and into McCovey Cove. It’s not so much that it was innately impressive (it looked cool, and I would love the statcast numbers on it), but that it captured the pure, childlike thought of, “I wonder if I can kick that ball over that fence.”

“The San Francisco 49ers were well-represented at the San Francisco Giants’ home opener at Oracle Park on Friday against the San Diego Padres. Linebacker Fred Warner, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and punter Mitch Wishnowsky participated in the pre-game ceremonies.”

““Wallace played tackle in college but could be considered as a tackle or guard by NFL evaluators,” Lance Zierlein wrote in the player’s NFL.com scouting report. “He’s broad across his upper and lower body and has decent length and big hands. He’s a clock-puncher who plays with better fundamentals and technique than his highly regarded teammate, Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Wallace won’t flash as often as a run blocker and he might be somewhat capped out in terms of what he’s going to be as a tackle. Wallace has NFL size and good body control and should find work as a backup with the potential to start as a guard or tackle.”

“[DL Jer’Zhan] Newton’s availability in the ‘trade up’ range for the 49ers is debatable, but it’s easy to see them falling in love with him as a player and moving up to snag him in the mid-20s. He’s a disruptive pass rusher who flashes enough in the run game to provide optimism he can be an every-down player in the NFL. Defensive tackle may be a spot the 49ers wait to address early in next year’s draft since they have some depth this year. However, Newton would be tough to pass on if he slides into a spot the 49ers can comfortably jump up to.”

“Florio continued, “I think the Vikings, as much as they want to pay Justin Jefferson, I think the 49ers want to wait a year and then pay Brandon Aiyuk. But they don’t want to do it now. They may have to go ahead and do it now because he’s clearly not thrilled with the current state of affairs.”

“According to ESPN statistics, the 2023 season was the younger Owens’ most productive season. He tallied 28 receptions for 528 yards, averaging 18.9 yards per catch, and secured four touchdowns with the Bears. Among his teammates, only Raylen Sharpe had more receiving yards (991).”