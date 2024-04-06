49ers draft rewind: 2020— That one draft during COVID

Every year around draft time we like to look at the ghosts of drafts past with the San Francisco 49ers and reflect on the players allocated from the draft. We luckily have video of each draft thanks to YouTube poster and 49ers fan Marvin49. We’ll be looking at every year during the Kyle Shanahan era up to 2023. Today it’s 2020(video linked).

So 2019 happened. The San Francisco 49ers shocked everyone by locking up the No. 1 seed, dominating just about every opponent they played and going to the Super Bowl where they’d lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back to the drawing board. We can’t go into this draft without discussing COVID-19. The pandemic was in full swing by the time the draft rolled around. Rather than going to Paradise, Nevada, where the draft was originally held, the draft was held in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s house.

Yep, video conferencing was the way this draft went. For one year, Goodell got to be booed in the comfort of his own home rather than a podium. He probably also had the use of a mute button. This obviously led to some hilarious moments for the rest of the participants like when Bill Belichick’s dog took over picking in the draft.

So that leads us to the draft itself. The NFL Combine was held this year, so that didn’t impact anything the 49ers did. What did impact them was the trade of DeForest Buckner. After they couldn’t come to an agreement in the offseason, Buckner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and the 49ers received a first round pick used to find his replacement.

As anyone will tell you, there’s no replacing DeForest Buckner. The 49ers drafted Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina. Seen as an ideal defensive tackle by his measurements, Kinlaw was seen as someone with promise. And that promise was seen (or at least spoken about) every offseason up until a nagging injury would sideline him during the year. In his rookie season, there were bursts of play that made you think the 49ers would be just fine without Buckner like this pick six against the Rams. Unfortunately, Kinlaw couldn’t get it together until his fourth year, long after the 49ers declined his fifth-year option.

The 49ers had two first round picks and one went to Kinlaw who I wouldn’t call a “bust” but just “disappointing”. The other went to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk who was the direct opposite of a bust. Aiyuk made his presence known immediately in his rookie season, but the COVID year caused all sorts of restrictions, including him not getting the full NFL training camp experience. Currently, Aiyuk and the 49ers are at a standstill on trying to get a long-term deal done as he enters the fifth year of his rookie contract.

The 49ers then were off the board until the fifth round. During this time between picks, they struck a deal with the Washington Commanders to snag left tackle Trent Williams. Incumbent starting left tackle Joe Staley retired shortly thereafter. There’s not much to say on this deal other than going from Staley to Williams indicates the 49ers have been spoiled at that position.

Once back on the board in the fifth round, the rest of the draft is known as the 49ers taking the “other guy” at the position. First there’s Colton McKivitz, an offensive tackle out of West Virginia. McKivitz was seen as an average backup or special teamer and rose a bit above that so far during his time in San Francisco. The start of his career seemed to fit his draft profile as he was on and off the practice squad and signing a few extensions to hang around. He’s got a decent floor and is a serviceable backup, but definitely not an “average backup or special teamer”

Next up is tight end Charlie Woerner. Woerner was a decent run blocker which certainly gave George Kittle a spell, but like McKivitz, there wasn’t much to wow you. Woener signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 offseason.

Finally there’s Jauan Jennings, the ultimate “other guy.” Jennings worked his tail off to become the No. 3 wide receiver on a team where that’s not a bad thing, considering that the two above him are 1a and 1b in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Jennings went to the practice squad his rookie season and carved out playing time as the years went on. In 2023 he was absolutely crucial as a third down pass catcher giving him the nickname “Third and Jauan”.

Jennings very well could have been Super Bowl MVP if some other things didn’t derail the whole experience, but that’s not a discussion here.

This turned into a decent draft for the 49ers. While Kinlaw was hot (at least in run stuffing) and mostly cold through his time with the 49ers, they did manage to get Aiyuk. Behind that was excellent depth players that could step in when needed. Jennings will no doubt have a lot more looks in 2025 now that Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan know they can count on him when his number is called.

Strange seeing the 49ers with only five picks in a draft. Then again, if you thought this was strange we know what’s coming next. Well in two years which is the aftermath of what comes next.

As always, the DMCA biscuits are watching this thing in full force, so go here to watch the entire draft reaction.

Pick Breakdown

Round 1 - Pick 14 - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Round 1 - Pick 25 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Round 5 - Pick 153-Colton McKivitz, OT West Virginia

Round 6 - Pick 190- Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

Round 7- Pick 217 - Jauan Jennings WR, Tennessee

