Golden Nuggets: The draft needs to hurry up so I can see which d-lineman the 49ers pick

“When asked if he considers himself more of a pass rusher or run-stopper, Laulu told Melo, “This past season, moving to the interior, I felt more dominant as a pass rusher. When I was playing defensive end, I felt like I was a very dominant run defender. That’s a tough question. I’d probably lean slightly as a pass rusher right now.”

In two seasons with the Sooners, Laulu recorded 31 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a pass defensed. In 2023, he recorded 11 tackles and a sack.

“I can’t wait to contribute to a team at the next level,” Laulu said. “I can rush the passer on third down. I can play defensive end on base downs and stuff the run. I bring a terrific work ethic to the table.

“I’m a great teammate, first and foremost. I love supporting my teammates in the locker room. I have a blue-collar mentality. I’m ready to work. I love being coached. I want to be the best.”

““The transfer out of Wisconsin is an ascending running back prospect who was finally able to get enough carries to show what he’s capable of,” Lance Zierlein wrote in the player’s NFL.com scouting report. “Guerendo is built like a prototypical Badger runner, with a thick, well-proportioned frame. He was a much more decisive runner in 2023, but his cut-and-go burst is fairly average. He’s not sudden but runs with appropriate elusiveness, using subtle side-steps to continue the run’s downhill momentum. He can catch it out of the backfield and protect his quarterback, making him a suitable three-down backup.”

“Jennings recently joined Dobbs on his podcast, “Torchbearers.” The two reminisced about their time at Tennessee before briefly discussing their reunion with the Niners.

When asked to share his thoughts on the team, Jennings offered a glowing assessment: “Everybody just comes to attack the job, to do their best, and dogs fit straight in. I’ve never seen them sign anyone that doesn’t fit our culture.”

Dobbs acknowledged that he had other options in free agency. However, the 49ers’ culture ultimately drew him in.

“I think that’s what I was most excited about; to be around a place that’s built up, has gone to the dance, has that consistent culture,” Dobbs said. “And I got a chance, obviously, we played you all last season, so I went up against you guys, watched a ton of the film, know of, obviously, the players there.

“But then last week, getting a chance to go out to the complex and just feel that culture, it was exactly what I want to be around. At this stage of my career, you want an opportunity to get to the dance, whatever aspect, whatever role that takes, just to taste it.

“And so to join a team that’s done it, my mentality is whatever I can do to help get back there and then go from there.”

“Some believe he can make it as a corner at the highest level, while others feel a transition to safety may be the best way to make the most of his athletic gifts.

As such, he has one of the highest range of outcomes of any prospect in the draft. DeJean could be a top-15 pick, or he could fall to a point where he is at risk of dropping out of the first round altogether.”