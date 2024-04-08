The 49ers had the third-oldest snap-weighted roster in the league in 2023

This offseason, the 49ers asked 30-year-old Arik Armstead to take a pay cut after two consecutive seasons of health issues. 33-year-old Tashaun Gipson and Logan Ryan started in the secondary in the Super Bowl.

Trent Williams turns 36 in July. He’s the ultimate outlier as he’s a unicorn of an athlete. But two other starters on the offensive line, Jake Brendel and Jon Feliciano, are also over 30. Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle round out the starters over 30 from last season.

The same website that provides data for adjusted games lost recently published snap-weighted information from 2023. The San Francisco 49ers had the third-oldest team overall. They were second offensively, 12th on defense, and 13th on special teams.

Kyle Shanahan has leaned on veteran players during his tenure. According to the article’s findings, there’s a correlation between a high snap-weighted age and offensive success:

Traditionally, there is some correlation between a high SWA (and an older roster) and success, be that in DVOA or straight wins and losses. This makes intuitive sense – if you’re receiving second and third contracts and still starting into your 30s, you’re probably pretty good at football. In 2022, however, that correlation flipped. There were a number of really good, really young offenses two years ago, with teams such as Kansas City, Cincinnati and Detroit all boasting very good young offenses, while five of the eight worst offenses in the league were also among the league’s oldest. That turned out to be a one-year blip, with age once again having a positive correlation with success in 2023. There was a .23 correlation between DVOA and SWA, both overall and on offense. The correlation is less strong on defense at just -.14, but that still means (because lower defensive DVOA is better) that older teams were a little better in 2023. All things being equal, a team loaded with veterans is likely to have more success than a team filled with rookies. Teams that are both young and successful are, generally speaking, the exceptions. And it’s a pretty nice place to be, if you ask Kansas City.

That’s not to say the 49ers should’ve gone out and signed every 30+ free agent they could find. Leonard Floyd will be 32 by the time Week 1 is here. De’Vondre Campbell will be 31. But Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Isaac Yiadom are all 28 or younger.

So, all things considered, there was a bit of a youth movement this offseason for the Niners, who some believe are still feeling the impact of their 2021 first-round trade:

The 49ers were the epitome of the old-but-good team last season, with the second-oldest offense in the league, despite having a quarterback who looks like he’s three months away from taking his driver’s test. This is what happens when you use three first-round picks on a player who isn’t on the roster anymore; you can see the impact of the Trey Lance trade on the 49ers’ depth. The 49ers were among the league’s three oldest at running back, tight end and offensive line. Some of that is because of their roster construction – not a lot of teams have room for a 32-year-old fullback like Kyle Juszczyk – but the lack of young prospects is very noticeable when looking at who has been eating up snaps for them. There’s a reason they tried to steal Brock Wright from the Lions this offseason; the depth behind the superstars is lacking because their drafts simply have not been there. It’s a credit to the quality of those topline players and to the coaching staff that the 49ers have been as good as they have despite basically punting on three straight drafts, but they’ll need to find a next generation of players pronto if they want to stay contenders beyond this season.

Wright would have been one of the better under-the-radar signings in the NFC. He just turned 25 and is listed at 259 pounds. During the playoffs, teams did not play the personnel Shanahan wanted when the 49ers had a second tight end on the field. That’s because Brayden Willis is 240-ish pounds.

So they got away with playing nickel and used that to their advantage when it came to blitzing. A player like Wright forces you to play a linebacker due to his size, which allows Shanahan to dictate the action. I’ll be curious to see if the 49ers drafted a bigger-bodied tight end in the NFL Draft.

San Francisco has double-digit draft picks. That doesn’t mean they’ll walk away with six starters, but in an ideal world, they’d get starter snaps or production out of three to four of those players in 2024. Life after Kittle and Deebo Samuel may be on the horizon, as well as the three starters in their 30s along the offensive line.