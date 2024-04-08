One analyst ranks Leonard Floyd as the second-best signing during free agency

We can watch the players play and find hundreds of stats on them, but we don't know what to expect until they line up and play football.

When you inquire about Leonard Floyd's game from those who have closely observed him, whether during his stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 or his previous seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, the overwhelming response is positive. This feedback serves as a testament to his skills and instills confidence in his potential impact on the San Francisco 49ers.

Floyd’s performance can be encapsulated in the fact that he remains an above-average athlete at his age, driven by a commendable motor that aids in his ability to generate pressure as a pass rusher. The San Francisco 49ers eagerly anticipate two outcomes from him: significant production opposite Nick Bosa and sustained health, both of which could potentially elevate the team's performance.

Last year was the first time Floyd missed a game since 2017. It’s been five years since he’s had fewer than nine sacks. The Niners’ plan appears to be to stop the run with your heavy, prototype bodies on early downs. That way, they can get into obvious passing downs. You don’t need Floyd to be the best pass rusher. He doesn’t have to be the second-best, either. He just needs to be reliable and competitive.

Floyd’s fit and presumed role with the 49ers is why CBS Sports ranked him as the second-best free agency signing:

Deal: 2 years, $20 million The 49ers decided to move on from Chase Young this offseason in favor of Floyd, who is 31 years old and still one of most productive pass rushers in football. Floyd is one of three players with 9+ sacks in each of the last four seasons (Myles Garrett and Haason Reddick are the others), and is coming off a season in which he had 10.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and an 11.3% pressure rate. With Nick Bosa on the other end, the opportunities will be there for Floyd to live up to that $10 million average salary (and $12 million of the contract is guaranteed). The highest cap number San Francisco will even have is $10.108 million, in 2025. Paying a 31-year-old pass rusher can be risky, but Floyd is a smart investment for being a No. 2 pass rusher on a defensive line with Bosa and Javon Hargrave.

One of the most appealing aspects of Floyd’s contract is his base salary of only $1.2 million in 2024. Even if we project a 'down' season for him, with 8 sacks and ten tackles for loss, his value remains tremendous. With a cap hit of $3.4 million, the 49ers are making a sound financial investment in a player who consistently delivers, regardless of his surroundings.

Floyd’s base salary in 2024 is less than Drake Jackson’s. Based on base salaries, he’s tied for the 98th-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. Looking at his value through those lenses and Floyd’s expected production, it’s easy to see why he’s viewed as a steal.