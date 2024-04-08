Can the 49ers afford to draft a player in the first round who needs time to develop?

ESPN’s Field Yates released his latest mock draft, which featured the 49ers trading up with the Dallas Cowboys to select OT Amarius Mims. Mims has barely 800 career college snaps in his career, but the talent to succeed in the NFL. His selection is very boom-or-bust.

I asked Yates for his reasoning on the pick and his thoughts on Brandon Aiyuk’s trade compensation following Houston’s trade for Stefon Diggs.

I wanted to talk to you about Mims. He seems like the most boom-or-bust offensive lineman here, especially with the lack of games that he’s played. What are your thoughts on him?

So for Amarius Mims, specific to San Francisco, I thought it was a good fit for this reason. Amarius Mims might need some time, and I say some time, rather than being more specific, because I don’t love saying a guy needs a full year, or a guy needs only a couple of weeks because you just don’t know. I mean, he’s a young 20s player, but he has 803 career snaps in college. 803, just for some perspective. That’s fewer than Joe Alt had last season. And Joe Alt, of course, has been playing for much of the past three years. You’re talking about basically three times as much tape on Joe Alt than you have on Amarius Mims. That being said, when you’ve got a guy who’s six foot eight, 340 pounds, who does not look like he’s 340 pounds at all, has a nearly 87-inch wingspan with his 35-plus inch arms. And with this unbelievable set of physical tools, it’s hard not to think that that guy is going to not be a first or the 25 or 26 overall player pick. And for San Francisco, well, I’m sure fans probably feel some strife over the offensive line from this past postseason in the Super Bowl specifically.

Colton McKivitz, he’s played a lot of snaps for you. So if you’re a 49er offensive coach, probably saying to yourself, we can hold the fort down a little bit until someone like Amarius Mims is ready to go with Colton McKivitz or others. And if that, when I say ready to go, if that ready to go is week one, great. If it’s week six, also great. If it’s week 18, fine. So he kind of, they’re one of the few teams I think that can afford to be a little bit more patient than others. This is part of the reason why I didn’t have him going to Dallas at 24. Because I do feel like Dallas, with their glaring need at left tackle, needs someone who can play right now, and I think Amarius Mims could play right now, but I’m not totally certain.

With the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston, there’s a lot of smoke around Brandon Aiyuk. The compensation is a second round there. Obviously, Stefon Diggs is 30, 31 years old. Does that kind of give you any sense that the market may be a lot bigger for Brandon Aiyuk? Possibly a first-round pick?

I don’t know about a first-round, but I think it’d be on the borderline of a first-round or a second-round. I think it’d be stronger than Stefon Diggs, because of the age factor. I wouldn’t expect the tenth overall pick. I would definitely not expect that in this draft, especially. A late first, or early second, I think would be a reasonable target for San Francisco, but I would be very surprised if they got something in the teens or below.