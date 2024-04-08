The 49ers officially announce the signings of 2 free agents

The San Francisco 49ers officially announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. on Monday afternoon. He wasn’t the only move the team made. The Niners also signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.

Depending on where you look, Saubert is 6’5, listed anywhere between 248 and 253 pounds. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Drake.

When the 49ers pursued Brock Wright from the Detroit Lions, they were looking for a player with Saubert's body type. While Saubert is undoubtedly cheaper, he is also four years older and has less production. In his best year as a pass catcher, Saubert finished the season with 15 receptions for 148 yards, a performance that stands out in his career.

Saubert will likely earn playing time as a bigger-bodied blocking tight end in 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends, and 2 wide receivers) that allows George Kittle to run a route against a linebacker instead of blocking.