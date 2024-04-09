Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Eric Seubert!

“Saubert was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the first two seasons of his NFL career. Over the course of his seven-year career, he’s also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.”

“GM John Lynch also has two extra fourth-rounders and an extra sixth-rounder to play around with if he wants to make a small move up the board. After what went down in the Super Bowl, trying to jump ahead of the pack for a cornerback could make sense, although that’s not a position this regime has typically valued at a high level in the draft.”

“Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joined the No Huddle podcast to discuss the current state of the o-line. He noted that when you force San Francisco out of its comfort zone, the weaknesses upfront tend to show up.

“When they’re down, that’s where they struggle and that’s where their offensive line is not a dominant force. When you have to just sit up and pass protect, then they can be exposed and then they get in trouble.”

“Said Dobbs, “You were so excited, and everyone was carrying you off the field. You know when you get excited you black out, lowkey? You took the Hail Mary ball and chucked it all the way across the field. I’m like, ‘Bro, that’s history; we can’t let that thing go.’”

So where is that ball today?

“I got it,” Dobbs said. “It’s back at the parents’ crib. I got it. I got it. When he threw it, I was like, ‘Jauan don’t want it, so I guess I’ll just take it home.’”

““It’s exactly what I want to be around,” said Dobbs, 29. “At this stage of my career, I just want an opportunity to get to the dance in whatever aspect, whatever role that takes, just to taste it. And so to join a team that’s done it, my mentality is whatever I can do to help, get back there and then go from there.”

“Over his time at Alabama, he was a good route-runner, he was good in the red zone, he was tough,” Nagy said. “The guy played linebacker. That’s what I liked about him.”