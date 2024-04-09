Logan Ryan announces his retirement from the NFL

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive back Logan Ryan officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning on Twitter after 11 seasons in the NFL:

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!



Thanks to the fans for watching!



Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!



Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

For the second straight season, the Niners relied on a defensive back to play significant snaps for them when it mattered most in the secondary.

Ryan stepped in after Ji’Ayir Brown went down with an injury late in the season. Brown was filling in for the already injured Talanoa Hufanga. But Brown had proven to be the best option on the roster at nickel — or you could say one of the five best defensive backs — to slide in at start at nickel during the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 49ers this past season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said we haven’t seen the last of the 33-year-old, hinting that he has a career in broadcasting.

That leaves safety Tashaun Gipson and tight end Ross Dwelley as the only unrestricted free agents who remain unsigned.