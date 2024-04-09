49ers trade up for an offensive tackle, draft two defensive backs in 5-round mock

We’re used to seeing similar names in mocks, as the NFL Draft is a few weeks away. We’ll try to find mock drafts with multiple rounds so that we can see the big picture from a team-building standpoint.

NFL Network’s Chad Reuter released a five-round mock, and he had the San Francisco 49ers trading up with Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins in the first round:

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St PROJECTED TRADE WITH MIAMI DOLPHINS I believe one of the top offensive tackles will drop outside the top 20, and Fuaga’s incomplete workout numbers, along with some teams projecting him as a guard, might make him the odd man out. Miami needs mid-round picks, so the 49ers send late third- and fourth- round selections (getting back a sixth-round pick in the exchange) to secure an immediate starter on the right side of the line.

I have Fuaga as a “Tier I” player. He has dumbbells for hands. When Fuaga strikes you, you feel it. I’d argue that he’s the best run blocker in the NFL Draft, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Niners be interested in him. You can see Fuaga’s athleticism when he pulls. He’s an above-average athlete, but he’s not nimble, if that makes sense.

Fuaga can do everything you want, and his strength is his calling card. He’s a promising prospect at tackle with the ability to be an All-Pro guard. This trade would likely cost the Niners a third round pick and another Day 3 pick this year.

2nd round - pick No. 63 - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Lassiter ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at Georgia’s Pro Day in March. When you watch him, speed isn’t his game. He can get handsy and tends to do so when he’s outmatched against bigger receivers. Lassiter is aggressive against the run and has all the toughness in the world. But finding and playing the ball in the air with his lack of strength limits his ceiling.

Lassiter has plenty of parallels to Deommodore Lenoir’s game.

4th round - pick No. 124 - Calen Bullock, S, USC

No. 134 - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Reuter has the 49ers wheeling and dealing as they traded out of the third round with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bullock probably goes in the third round, so getting him this late is great value. He’s more of a pass-first player and deep safety. Bullock is 6’2, 188 pounds, and that weight shows up when it’s time to tackle or be aggressive against the run. He ran a 4.48, but I’d rather a more complete option.

I could see Estime producing in the 49ers offense. Some believe he’s the best running back in the class. At 221 pounds, Estime has terrific contact balance and rarely goes down on first contact. I thought he played faster than his 4.71 40-yard dash. Maybe that’s due to the number of 15+ yard rushes he had.

5th round - pick No. 176 - Tip Reiman, Illinois, TE

If we read the tea leaves, Reiman is the type of tight end the 49ers are looking for. He’s 6’5, 271 pounds, but ran a 4.64 40-yard dash and had impressive shuttle times. Reiman is a surprisingly good athlete with the blocking ability and play strength you’d expect from a player his size.