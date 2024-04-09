The best draft picks from the 49ers past 5 drafts

People say hindsight is 20/20. “Can’t-miss” prospects end up as afterthoughts, and afterthoughts become hall of famers. The evaluation and draft process are fascinating. The NFL draft is the ultimate crapshoot. Let’s look back and choose the best draft picks from the 49ers’ past five drafts.

2023: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

It took an injury to Talanoa Hufanga to push Brown into significant playing time, and there were growing pains, but Brown is very much the ball hawk and fast-playing player that his college career pointed to. Brown notched a pick on the biggest stage against the Chiefs and is incredibly mature and wise beyond his years.

The 49ers value talent and character, and Brown embodies both. In 2024, Brown is slated to start his first full season, and a leap is expected for the Penn State alum. The 49ers ended up with Cam Latu, Brayden Willis, Darrell Luter Jr, Dee Winters, Jalen Graham, Jake Moody, and Ronnie Bell in this draft class. Brown is easily the best pick from this class.

2022 - Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Purdy is the no-brainer choice for this class. With the final pick in the draft, the 49ers uncovered their franchise QB. After sending three first-round picks to select Trey Lance, the 49ers struck gold with the Iowa State signal caller. Not only have the 49ers reaped the benefits of a top 10 QB, but they have done so without Purdy counting towards their top 53 cap hits. Purdy’s revelation has allowed the 49ers to remain top-heavy with high-end talent. The quarterback evaluation process will never be the same following Purdy’s ascent.

2021 - Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

2021’s draft class for the 49ers will be remembered for Lance’s selection at pick 3, but it did net the team three starters and a running back who broke the 49ers rookie rushing record in Elijah Mitchell. Aaron Banks is the starting left guard, Deommodore Lenoir has blossomed as the team’s second corner/nickel corner, and Hufanga earned an All-Pro nod in his first full season as a starter despite being a fifth-round pick. 2023 ended with an injury for Hufanga, but this was an easy selection given his draft stock and return on investment.

2020 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Brandon Aiyuk is a baller, bottom line. In a draft class that includes CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman, Aiyuk has carved his name into the top ten wide receiver discussion. 2023 was Aiyuk’s finest season as a pro despite being near the bottom of the league in targets. Aiyuk is currently seeking a new deal and is deserving of a huge payday. The 49ers knocked this pick out of the park.

2019 - Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Thank you, Arizona Cardinals. Nick Bosa essentially fell into the 49ers’ lap after the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray and has been worth all the hype. Bosa anchored the 49ers defensive line in 2019 on the way to a Super Bowl berth and will be a 49er for a long, long time. Adding a Defensive Player of the Year award early in his career, Bosa is sure to be in the discussion for many more before his career is finished.