49ers radio network affiliate stations list

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers games are carried on radio stations all over California. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to 49ers radio broadcasts, based on what we could find around the internet.

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. KNBR 680 is the undisputed sports leader in Northern California. With its dominant 50,000-watt non-directional signal, KNBR 680 reaches all of Northern California during the day and eleven western states at night, per 49ers.com.

Here are more radio affiliates in California, per Wiki.

Chico - KTHU - FM - 100.7

Eureka - KATA - AM - 1340 AM

Fresno - KFIG - AM - 1430 AM

Grass Valley - KNCO - AM - 830 AM

King City - KRKC - 830 AM

Los Angeles - KLAA - 830 AM

Mendocino KUNK - 96.7 FM

Modesto - KESP - 970 AM

Paso Robles - KPRL - 1230 AM

Redding - KKXS - 96.1 FM

Sacramento - KIFM - 1320 AM

Salina - KION - 1460 AM

San Francisco - KNBR - 680 AM

KNBR 104.5 FM

KGO - 810 AM

KSAN 107.7 FM

San Luis Obispo - KKJL - 1400 AM

Susanville - KJDX - 93.3 FM

Hawai’i

Hilo - KPUA - 670 AM

Honolulu - KHKA - 1500 AM

Maui - KAOI - 1110 AM

Nevada

Reno - KBZZ - 1270 AM

K241AK - 96.1 FM

Oregon

Brookings KURY - 95.3 FM

Klamath Falls - KAGO - 1150 AM

Medford - KBOY - 95.7 FM

Portland - KUIK - 1360 AM

Spanish Radio: The 49ers games can also be heard on 49ers Hispanic Radio Network Affiliates, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM).