49ers radio network affiliate stations list

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers games are carried on radio stations all over California. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to 49ers radio broadcasts, based on what we could find around the internet.
The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. KNBR 680 is the undisputed sports leader in Northern California. With its dominant 50,000-watt non-directional signal, KNBR 680 reaches all of Northern California during the day and eleven western states at night, per 49ers.com.
Here are more radio affiliates in California, per Wiki.
Chico - KTHU - FM - 100.7
Eureka - KATA - AM - 1340 AM
Fresno - KFIG - AM - 1430 AM
Grass Valley - KNCO - AM - 830 AM
King City - KRKC - 830 AM
Los Angeles - KLAA - 830 AM
Mendocino KUNK - 96.7 FM
Modesto - KESP - 970 AM
Paso Robles - KPRL - 1230 AM
Redding - KKXS - 96.1 FM
Sacramento - KIFM - 1320 AM
Salina - KION - 1460 AM
San Francisco - KNBR - 680 AM
KNBR 104.5 FM
KGO - 810 AM
KSAN 107.7 FM
San Luis Obispo - KKJL - 1400 AM
Susanville - KJDX - 93.3 FM
Hawai’i
Hilo - KPUA - 670 AM
Honolulu - KHKA - 1500 AM
Maui - KAOI - 1110 AM
Nevada
Reno - KBZZ - 1270 AM
K241AK - 96.1 FM
Oregon
Brookings KURY - 95.3 FM
Klamath Falls - KAGO - 1150 AM
Medford - KBOY - 95.7 FM
Portland - KUIK - 1360 AM
Spanish Radio: The 49ers games can also be heard on 49ers Hispanic Radio Network Affiliates, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM).
