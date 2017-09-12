Scot McCloughan’s favorite player he ever drafted: Frank Gore

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan is fairly active on Twitter, and that has occasionally resulted in strong insight into the process for scouts, general managers and executives behind the scenes. On Sunday, he revealed his favorite player that he ever drafted.
The answer isn’t surprising at all, but it is relevant to us 49ers fans: running back Frank Gore.
McCloughan didn’t elaborate on why, but it’s not hard to see. Gore had his detractors coming out of college due to a lengthy injury history and while he was banged up here and there throughout his career, Gore instantly made all 31 other teams in the league regret passing up on him multiple times.
Gore has compiled more than 13,000 rushing yards, nearly 80 touchdowns on the ground, over 3,000 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He should be a Hall of Fame running back, and he’s one of the greatest 49ers to ever play the game.
More than that, Gore was a great person and a great player to be around. He was fiercely competitive, but never a bad teammate, and never overly showy despite his dominance. He rarely complained and he got the job done. Seeing him in a Colts uniform is still tough, especially given that the Colts suck and he’s languishing the same way he did for years in San Francisco.
McCloughan took a risk on Gore, and it paid off big time.
With the Colts, Gore had 10 carries for 42 yards and one catch for 10 yards in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He posted 1,025 rushing yards and four touchdowns with them a year ago, and had 967 yards with six touchdowns the year before.
*Mike Nolan drafted
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 6:31pm
Nope
By Germinator on 09.12.17 6:49pm
Yes.
If Mike Nolan doesn’t want Frank Gore, then Gore isn’t a Niner. McCloughan may have did the homework, but it’s Nolan’s decision. He gets the credit. He gets the blame.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:07pm
I'm not sure how you read this above and then somehow credit Mike Nolan for drafting Frank Gore
Just because he had final say at that time? Come on.
And also do you think John Lynch is the main talent judge on our team now? And if so, what is Adam Peters role?
By Germinator on 09.12.17 7:11pm
Because it was Mike Nolan's decision. McCloughan may have vouched for Gore, but it was ultimately up to Nolan if he was drafted or not.
And Adam Peters works pretty much the same role as McCloughan did. And he can pound the desk for players and vouch for whoever, but if he’s wrong, he ain’t getting blamed for it. The blame falls squarely on Lynch. Why? Because he has final say. Final say means you get the credit or the blame for ALL decisions.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:19pm
So if a scientist discovers how to turn water into wine.....
…..then he brings it to his boss, who then says, "Yes, let’s go ahead and sell this formula", we should credit his boss for the discovery?
There’s some really major fallacies in this line of thinking.
By Germinator on 09.12.17 7:23pm
That analogy doesn't even compare.
It’d be more like if a scientist thinks he’s discovered a way to turn water into wine and he comes to his boss asking to invest more resources into it. If the boss says yes and it doesn’t work out, guess who gets the blame by his higher ups? It’s the boss. And if it’s successful, he’d likely get the credit. That’s what happens when you have final say.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:31pm
You are reaching here man
I posted Mike Nolan himself saying that Scotty is the one who banged the table for Gore and was sure he would be an excellent player for us, basically forced Mike to Ok drafting him, and you are trying to give credit to Nolan somehow based solely on the internal hierarchy at the time.
That’s a bit much for me.
By Germinator on 09.12.17 7:38pm
Guess we'll just have to agree to disagree.
I don’t even know why I’m arguing for Nolan anyway. Still hate him beyond words. Easily the worst coach we’ve had in the last 15 years. Worse than Tomsula. Worse than Chip. Worse than Singletary. Worse than Erickson.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:42pm
I've told at this windmill with germ myself
He will never admit or agree that Scotty wasn’t awesome….but if u read the article it says Nolan had final say and if there were concerns or issues than Nolan overruled Scot. It didn’t happen often because they thought the same.
Which is funny because when u bring up Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers…..well that was Nolan….so the bad decisions are Nolan’s but all the good ones are Scott
But the legend of Scot is strong here and he is worshipped
By Gailikk on 09.13.17 3:48am
I think the key point
Is that Scott was the major impetus in getting Frank Gore drafted, and Nolan even appears to acknowledge it in the quote. There’s more nuance when it comes to assigning credit, but when we have a direct quote like we do, it seems that Scott is the reason why Frank Gore got drafted by the Niners: if you don’t have Scott pushing for him, Nolan can’t sign off on it.
The coach gets credit because he is the figurehead, but when we get more information, we can assign it more accurately.
By SFShocker on 09.13.17 10:54am
I don't think he knows how drafting works. LOL
By jjcool00 on 09.13.17 5:14am
Boi.
First of all, your textual statement is completely false: How can Mike Nolan draft Gore if he’s not the GM.
Second, Nolan literally says "I loved him too" after McCloughan brought him. It’s completely irrelevant to propose the hypothetical that Nolan "doesn’t want Gore," and Nolan is not the singular deciding factor. McCloughan’s "homework" is what actually influenced the HC to pursue Gore.
By 5AVA6E MON5T3R on 09.12.17 7:19pm
Mike Nolan was the GM.
That’s my point.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:21pm
Nolan was never a GM.
By 5AVA6E MON5T3R on 09.12.17 7:24pm
He was defacto GM
with final say on all personnel decision.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:24pm
So by your thought process.
Shanny is "de facto GM" since he has final say on the 53 and Lynch is just there holding the title…
By BushAKniner on 09.12.17 7:35pm
Shanny doesn't have final say, though.
Lynch does.
By AndresCantSleep on 09.12.17 7:43pm
Realistically we know though it's a collaborative effort despite the titles
Like Joe Williams. If I’m not mistaken, that’s was all Shanny. Just like Kap was all Harbaugh.
By Germinator on 09.12.17 7:48pm
So when Chip said he wanted Dak, but was over-ruled by Baalke,...
who gets credit or blame?
It appears the "buck" stops with the person with the final say (HC or GM, depending on power structure of the org.)
By A Manimal on 09.12.17 9:22pm
Not according to Fooch's article in June
Lynch controls the 90. Shanny has final on the 53.
Whose the real gm?
By BushAKniner on 09.12.17 10:02pm
Lynch was in charge of getting the pre-season roster together
Shanahan was the decider on the cuts down to 53.
http://ninerswire.usatoday.com/2017/02/06/kyle-shanahan-expected-to-have-final-say-over-49ers-roster/
This is what I found from a quick Google search, but I can find other sources if need be.
By Richard Sherman's Tears on 09.12.17 11:26pm
Germinator just took you to school.
By NinerCheyne on 09.12.17 7:02pm
Feel so bad for Frank
Somehow he ended up in an even worse situation. Luck never missed a game his first three years, and then he got hurt almost as soon as Frank got there. Now their owner has put them in the same mess we were in the past few years, he tried to salvage a failed regime by keeping on the head coach instead of doing a full reset. Pretty much hoping at this point they do Frank a favor and trade him to a contender.
By znk916 on 09.12.17 7:43pm
Exactly how I feel about his situation at Indy
The Colts are absolutely wasting the careers of not only Gore, but soon to be Luck, who is already 28 and on a team decimated by Grigson and injuries. Irsay inspires no confidence, and neither does Pagano. Too bad for Luck, Gore, and all the other good players on that team.
By El Shorts on 09.12.17 9:25pm