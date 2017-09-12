Scot McCloughan’s favorite player he ever drafted: Frank Gore

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan is fairly active on Twitter, and that has occasionally resulted in strong insight into the process for scouts, general managers and executives behind the scenes. On Sunday, he revealed his favorite player that he ever drafted.

The answer isn’t surprising at all, but it is relevant to us 49ers fans: running back Frank Gore.

McCloughan didn’t elaborate on why, but it’s not hard to see. Gore had his detractors coming out of college due to a lengthy injury history and while he was banged up here and there throughout his career, Gore instantly made all 31 other teams in the league regret passing up on him multiple times.

Gore has compiled more than 13,000 rushing yards, nearly 80 touchdowns on the ground, over 3,000 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He should be a Hall of Fame running back, and he’s one of the greatest 49ers to ever play the game.

More than that, Gore was a great person and a great player to be around. He was fiercely competitive, but never a bad teammate, and never overly showy despite his dominance. He rarely complained and he got the job done. Seeing him in a Colts uniform is still tough, especially given that the Colts suck and he’s languishing the same way he did for years in San Francisco.

McCloughan took a risk on Gore, and it paid off big time.

With the Colts, Gore had 10 carries for 42 yards and one catch for 10 yards in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He posted 1,025 rushing yards and four touchdowns with them a year ago, and had 967 yards with six touchdowns the year before.